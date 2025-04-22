Legislator proposes bill that would separate Central parks from BREC

CENTRAL — A bill proposed during the 2025 legislative session would see the city of Central break from BREC and manage its own parks.

Rep. Lauren Ventrella's proposal — HB 649 — would create the Central Recreation District as a governing body distinct from BREC and East Baton Rouge Parish. If passed, the proposed law would give the Central Recreation District the authority to levy a tax of up to 12 mills to fund the "acquisition, construction, improvement, maintenance and operation of park and recreational facilities or improvements and any legacy costs associated with the transition."

According to the bill's text, this proposal would take effect as early as July, meaning that Central would assume control over the parks less than three months after the bill was introduced.

The proposal says that the new recreation district would be governed by a board consisting of the mayor of Central, members of the governing authority of the city of Central, and one member appointed by the state representative representing Central.

In March, Central Mayor Wade Evans said he's not confident BREC's current nine-person board is effectively serving taxpayers.

"Those board members, while they have great qualifications, where's the track record of their success?" Evans said. "I would argue from the shape and condition of the parks in Central that it doesn't mean a lot."

In 2021, former State Sen. Bodi White introduced a bill that would have similarly separated Zachary and Central into their own parks and recreation districts. It did not pass.