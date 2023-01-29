Lee Drive has reopened; Burbank at Nicholson expected to be closed until Monday

Photo: Garden District

BATON ROUGE - Hours after heavy rainfall, streets and bayous are still holding water.

According to the mayor's office, Lee Drive has been reopened, but Burbank at Nicholson is still closed. That area is expected to be closed through the night until tomorrow. Students that live in the area will have to find a detour to get to campus.

The mayor's office also said Bayou Fountain, Bayou Manchac and Ward Creek are all full and overflowing.

"This was a pretty significant rain event," Mark Armstrong with the mayor's office said. "Some places got up to eight inches of rain."

It could be two to three days until all of the water is out of ditches.