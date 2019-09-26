Leaders to address short-term rentals concerns in Spanish Town

EAST BATON ROUGE - Many people in Spanish Town are opposed to short-term rental properties in their community.

People are worried about what businesses like Airbnb would do to their community. If renting was done, many community members said they would prefer something more permanent.

Local leaders say new regulations are looking to find a middle ground. The council issued an ordinance calling for limited short-term rentals while not banning whole-house rentals. That ordinance was met with criticism from the community.

Councilwoman Tara Wicker says she has been speaking with those voicing their concerns and hopes that a compromise can be reached. Local leaders and community members are coming together at 4 p.m. Thursday to discuss the issues.