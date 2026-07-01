LDWF expands red snapper bag limit for July 4th weekend

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana anglers can keep more red snapper than usually allowed during the Fourth of July weekend, as the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries loosened restrictions in celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

From July 2 through July 5, those fishing off the Louisiana coast can keep up to five red snapper per person each day, LDWF Secretary Tyler Bosworth announced.

“The celebration of America’s 250th birthday is a time to reflect on the blessings and abundant resources we have in our country and here in Louisiana, the Sportsman’s Paradise,’’ Bosworth said in a news release. “Increasing our Red Snapper limit to five fish is a way we’d like to thank the anglers of our state as they enjoy this special holiday with family and friends.’’

Size restrictions will remain in place, meaning fishermen cannot keep any snapper smaller than 16 inches.

Louisiana's red snapper season runs from May 1 until anglers catch a total annual weight that is predetermined by LDWF. In 2026, LDWF set that limit at 882,439 pounds, down from 894,955 pounds in 2025.

LDWF tracks the total poundage caught throughout the year via random in-person and online surveys, as well as voluntary online reports. The department's most recent numbers show that 266,420 pounds, or about 30 percent, of this year's limit had been caught as of June 14.

Anyone fishing in Louisiana's coastal waters will need up-to-date Louisiana basic and saltwater fishing licenses, as well as a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit.

The red snapper bag limit will return to four per person, per day on July 6.