LDH says it has begun issuing federal SNAP benefits, next distribution will be Nov. 9

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health said it began paying out federal SNAP benefits on Friday to eligible recipients, including able-bodied adults.

Benefits were issued to households that received state-funded assistance between November 1 and 4, specifically households that include the elderly and disabled and those who typically receive SNAP benefits on November 5 and 7, according to LDH.

The department said the next payout will be November 9.

Louisiana SNAP recipients are currently receiving 65% of their usual benefits, depending on household size. LDH said it is waiting on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue guidance to states to begin issuing 100% of SNAP benefits. Once USDA issues that guidance and LDH receives the funding, it will begin distributing full benefits.

LDH said recipients are currently receiving their benefits on their usual distribution day and that benefits are issued on a rolling basis each month based on the last digit of the head of household's Social Security Number.