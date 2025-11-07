Latest Weather Blog
LDH says it has begun issuing federal SNAP benefits, next distribution will be Nov. 9
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health said it began paying out federal SNAP benefits on Friday to eligible recipients, including able-bodied adults.
Benefits were issued to households that received state-funded assistance between November 1 and 4, specifically households that include the elderly and disabled and those who typically receive SNAP benefits on November 5 and 7, according to LDH.
The department said the next payout will be November 9.
Louisiana SNAP recipients are currently receiving 65% of their usual benefits, depending on household size. LDH said it is waiting on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue guidance to states to begin issuing 100% of SNAP benefits. Once USDA issues that guidance and LDH receives the funding, it will begin distributing full benefits.
LDH said recipients are currently receiving their benefits on their usual distribution day and that benefits are issued on a rolling basis each month based on the last digit of the head of household's Social Security Number.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Renaissance Festival continues this weekend in Hammond
-
Annual Merry Market now open at Lamar Dixon Expo Center
-
University Lab School, Louisiana's first STEM-accredited school, celebrates 'STEAM Day'
-
Baton Rouge diocese promotes assistant superintendent of Catholic schools, effective in January
-
LDEQ announces full re-opening of Tangipahoa River following Smitty's Supply explosion
Sports Video
-
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24, team says
-
Bring on Bama: LSU fans stormed field after Tigers' 2022 overtime win...
-
LSU women's basketball shuts down Southeastern
-
Brian Kelly issues first statement after LSU firing
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky