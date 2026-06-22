LDH opens applications for funding opportunities for projects aimed at modernizing rural health systems

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has begun taking applications for two new funding opportunities aimed at modernizing rural health systems across the state.

The Capital Improvement and Telehealth Infrastructure programs, funded through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Rural Health Transformation Program, aim to strengthen technology infrastructure in rural communities to help better assist underserved communities.

The Capital Improvement Program will provide funding for eligible health care organizations that are aiming to renovate, expand or modernize facilities that serve rural populations. The Telehealth Infrastructure Program focuses more on investments in technology, connectivity, equipment and other resources needed to expand access to specialty care, behavioral health services and other critical health care services for Louisiana's rural residents.

"Some of our greatest opportunities to improve health outcomes are in rural Louisiana," LDH Secretary Bruce Greenstein said. "By putting these resources directly in the hands of rural providers, we are helping strengthen local health systems, expand access to high-quality care, and improve the health of rural communities across our state."

Applications for both programs are available here, with eligible organizations encouraged to apply.