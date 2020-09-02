LDH confirms 2 additional hurricane-related deaths; death toll 17

BATON ROUGE— The Louisiana Department of Health announced two additional deaths connected to Hurricane Laura on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the state’s current death toll to 17.

LDH reports a 36-year-old man and a woman in her 80s died of heat-related illness following the storm. Both deaths were in Beauregard Parish.



Below are details on the 17 deaths LDH has verified to date:



- 14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree

- 51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree

- 68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree

- 64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree

- Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning

- 24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator

- 56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator

- 61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator

- 81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator

- 72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator

- 84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator

- 80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator

- 57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from the roof

- One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning

- 49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup

- 36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

- 80- to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness

Those at greatest risk for heat-related illness include infants and children up to 4 years of age, people 65 years of age and older, people who are overweight, and people who are ill or on certain medications.