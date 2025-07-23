LDEQ Secretary views construction site generating red dust in Ascension Parish

BURNSIDE - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality viewed the site that generated red dust throughout a Burnside neighborhood for the first time Tuesday.

2 On Your Side reported on the issue numerous times, as an old aluminum refinery created red dust wafting over a neighborhood and settling on everything within it. Ascension Parish said surplus soil from an Air Products construction site near Sorrento will be used to cover the ground.

According to parish officials, LDEQ Secretary Courtney Burdette visited the site. Additionally, dirt is still being put down on the site and grass is beginning to grow on parts of the area naturally. The plan for soil capping to suppress the dust is currently on target.

"We have been meeting regularly with the area homeowners who are up to date on all happening," Pamela Matassa with the Ascension Parish government said.