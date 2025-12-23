LDEQ denies permit that would've allowed Smitty's Supply wastewater to drain in Tangipahoa River

ROSELAND - On Dec. 3, 2025, Smitty's Supply submitted a notice of intent to the state requesting a short-term and emergency discharge permit to allow it to discharge wastewater from its cleanup site following a massive fire into nearby drainage systems.

"They want to discharge stormwater that still has pollutants in it into the drainage system and into the drainage system and eventually into the Tangipahoa River," Founder and Executive Director of Northshore Riverwatch Matthew Allen said.

In its application, Smitty's states all the concrete slabs of the facility will be cleaned and pressure-washed. It goes on to say that everything will be recovered and filtered through both a Dissolved Air Floatation System and an activated Carbon Filtration System, thus treating it before discharge and disposal.

But Allen says that process won't be enough to ensure the safety of nearby residents and the local waterways, including the Tangipahoa River.

"It should be put on pump trucks and disposed of properly, instead of allowing it to enter the environment and washing it away down the river," Allen said.

Ultimately, LDEQ denied Smitty's initial request due to lab test results from the waste registering above the permissible limits for the short-term permit.

But, Allen says Northshore Riverwatch wants to ensure that LDEQ won't grant Smitty's that kind of permit in the future should Smitty's ask again.

"We are totally against a general permit; this is not a normal routine site. It's not a normal industrial site. It's a disaster, and it needs individual oversight," he said.

A letter was sent by the organization to LDEQ last week. The letter formally objects to Smitty's proposal to discharge wastewater recovered from the cleanup site into local ditches and drainage systems.

In the letter to LDEQ, Allen requests that the department require Smitty's to apply for an individual Louisiana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit before dumping any cleanup material.

The letter insists that authorizing anything less than an individual permit would weaken protection for the Tangipahoa River.

"So they have to go through a whole permitting process, that gets public notice, people get a chance to add comments to try to direct and make it a little better, or even stop if it's a bad project, and after that we could even get a public hearing on it, and that's what's missing with this Roseland stuff," Allen said.

We reached out to the state about the application, and a spokesman from LDEQ says Smitty's request was denied. They referred us to their website for the documents, which also showed they did receive Northshore Riverwatch's letter, along with several others opposing the permit.

We reached out to Smitty's Supply for comment on whether they plan to reapply for a short-term and emergency discharges permit.

They referred us to a the statement below:

Smitty’s Supply is prioritizing environmental remediation and community support at the Roseland site, working closely with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) to implement a comprehensive, responsible cleanup program. To date, the company has removed 2,644 tons of debris and recycled 3,725 tons of scrap metal from the site, reflecting measurable progress in safely reducing impacts and preparing the facility for further remediation steps. In the first month after assuming full responsibility for site remediation, teams processed liquids from modular storage tanks, transported ash and excavated soil for proper disposal, vacuumed oil and other residues, and continued equipment decontamination—concrete actions that continue to drive the cleanup forward. Demolition of steel structures remains on track for completion by year-end, with full cleaning of paved areas expected by the end of January.

In parallel with this cleanup work, and guided by robust safety protocols and regulatory coordination, Smitty’s Supply has begun to stabilize day-to-day operations. Thanks to the commitment of its employees and the support of its customers, stabilizing operations, and delivering essential products to its valued customers, while keeping the focus on remediation progress and community safety. The team remains dedicated to supplying the goods that keep industries operating and communities moving, and every step forward strengthens the company’s long-term recovery.