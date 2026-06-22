LBI statewide undercover operation leads to 8 arrests for child solicitation charges

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation said it arrested eight men across the state following a two-day undercover operation targeting people who allegedly use online platforms to solicit or exploit minors.

All eight men face charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

"We're not stopping. If you hurt our kids, you will face Louisiana justice," Attorney General Liz Murrill said.

Several agencies took part in the undercover operation, including Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office and the Youngsville Police Department.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office and the Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department assisted with apprehending suspects.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office provided specialized training to ensure all participating law enforcement officers were fully prepared to work undercover in online chat platforms.