Lawsuit filed against Travis Scott, Live Nation following Astroworld Festival tragedy

HOUSTON, Texas - After a deadly incident at a Friday night Travis Scott concert in Houston took at least eight lives and left hundreds injured, Scott and entertainment company, Live Nation are facing legal action.

According to BBC News, the tragic incident unfolded at Astroworld when those attending the sold-out performance were so tightly packed in that as the audience was pushed towards the stage, a number of people were crushed to the point that their breathing was constricted and they passed out.

This triggered a wave of panic within the crowd, and a stampede broke out.

In addition to the overcrowded conditions and ensuing stampede, Houston police have launched an investigation into separate reports that someone in the audience was injecting concert-goers with drugs.

Several concertgoers had to be revived with anti-drug overdose medication, including a security officer who police said appeared to have an injection mark in his neck.

Now, one wounded concertgoer who is accusing Scott and surprise performer Drake of inciting the crowd, is seeking $1m in damages.

According to CNN, this lawsuit was filed by Manuel Souza, who is represented by the law firm Kherkher Garcia.

Souza claims he "suffered serious bodily injuries when the uncontrolled crowd at the concert knocked him to the ground and trampled him."

"Defendants failed to properly plan and conduct the concert in a safe manner," the lawsuit continued.

Another suit filed by 23-year-old attendee Kristian Paredes accuses Scott and Drake of inciting "a riot and violence", and alleges the venue and entertainment company Live Nation failed to provide adequate security and medical services.

High-profile US lawyer Ben Crump announced on Sunday that he was also representing concertgoers in legal action following the crush.

He filed a lawsuit on behalf of 21-year-old Noah Gutierrez and said he expected to file more for other alleged victims in the coming days. "We will be pursuing justice for all our clients who were harmed in this tragic and preventable event,"Crump said.

The New York Times reports that Houston police chief Troy Finner personally visited Scott's trailer to express "concerns about the energy of the crowd" before the performance.

The city's fire chief, Samuel Peña, was quoted by the Times as saying that Scott and the event's organizers could have stepped in to prevent the event's tragic outcome.

BBC News reports that in 2018, Scott was accused of encouraging people to rush the stage at a concert in Arkansas.

The 30-year-old Houston native pleaded guilty and paid nearly $7,000 to two individuals who were injured at the event.

After Friday's deadly incident, Scott said he was "committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need" and posted a video on Instagram encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact the authorities.