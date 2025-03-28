Lawmakers say Amendment Two declutters Louisiana's complicated tax code

BATON ROUGE - A lawsuit filed against a constitutional amendment has been thrown out by the state Supreme Court. The attorney who filed the lawsuit says the language was vague and not transparent.

The item’s original author, Rep. Julie Emerson, R-Carencro touted the changes after last year’s special legislative session on tax reform.

"This is probably the greatest tax reform package Louisiana has ever seen," Emerson said at the time.

Amendment Two overhauls Article Seven of the state constitution, which deals with revenue and finance.

"We sat down and asked what we needed to put in the constitution and what really should be reserved for the tax code,” Emerson said.

Months later, Amendment Two, the product of that work, is on the ballot, and it’s gotten a lot of attention.

The controversy and question come after some religious leaders said if the amendment passed, everything except the actual space where services are held, could be subject to property taxes. Emerson says there is no intent to tax churches or non-profits.

A teacher pay raise was tacked onto the amendment. If it doesn’t pass, Emerson says it's back to the drawing board and consider potential stipends.

“I've always felt like trying to empower the locals to give that pay raise was a better way to go,” Emerson said.

Election day is March 29.