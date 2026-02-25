71°
One person taken to hospital in critical condition after being crushed by vehicle on Beech Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being crushed by a vehicle, according to emergency officials.
The incident took place on Beech Street around 2:30 p.m.; no other information is immediately available.
