Lawmakers meet Monday over Blue Cross and Blue Shield acquisition

BATON ROUGE - State legislators will meet Monday morning to discuss the sale of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to Indiana-based insurance giant Elevance Health. Monday's meeting has no voting power ahead of the deal's official hearing on Feb. 14.

This morning's meeting comes a year after the initial proposal of the deal by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. BCBSLA had a total revenue of $3.3 billion in 2023, compared to Elevance Health's $171 billion last year. Blue Cross pushed for acquisition with Elevance Health to receive steadier financial footing for the Baton Rouge-based insurance company, which serves approximately 40 percent of Louisiana residents. In September 2023, Blue Cross withdrew from the $2.5 million deal to give key stakeholders more time to understand the deal and its reorganization structure.

In December 2023, Blue Cross resubmitted the deal with a $3 billion endowment attached. The endowment, known as the Accelerate Louisiana Initiative, would focus on mitigating and ending Louisiana poverty, improving the health and lives of Louisianians, and strengthening local communities. On the Initiative's board sits governor-elect Jeff Landry.

Those who oppose the deal, like the Louisiana State Medical Society and some state lawmakers, believe that the greater profit of an insurance giant is not worth jeopardizing Blue Cross consumers' health and that the acquisition would yield increased insurance premiums and the potential loss of jobs and service cuts to the Baton Rouge-based insurance company.

Monday's hearing is an attempt by lawmakers to push the state into approval or rejection of the deal. Elevance Health and Blue Cross will try to finalize the deal on Feb. 14 as the two insurance companies need approval from two-thirds of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana members. For the deal to close, the state must also give its approval.