Lawmakers, governor make deal to end controversial extra unemployment benefit - latest here

BATON ROUGE - The governor appears ready to end the controversial extra unemployment assistance after lawmakers agreed to increase the state's regular unemployment assistance.

Louisiana will end the $300/week enhanced unemployment benefit at the end of July, just a month before it was scheduled to expire, in exchange for the increase.

Business and industry leaders have complained the weekly stipend on top of regular unemployment benefits has prohibited people from accepting open jobs in the post-pandemic re-opening of most businesses.

It appears a last-minute deal was worked out between lawmakers and the governor to increase the state's now regular jobless benefits by $28/week. It could be the last significant action of the legislative session which must end Thursday evening.

The regular benefits would increase only if the state stops accepting the COVID-era enhanced benefits of $300, which were set to expire soon.

Louisiana hired economist Jim Richardson to study the impact of ending the federal assistance. Richardson was expected to be paid $31,000 to look into the unemployment situation and other "economic industry forecasting" for the state unemployment office.

The governor has said his concern over ending the extra unemployment benefit is tied to hospitality workers who are still not back to work since some travel-related businesses have not bounced back fully in the wake of COVID closures.

The governor is expected to hold a news conference sometime after 6 p.m. Thursday. It is likely he'll field questions related to unemployment.

Last week, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber said it asked state leaders to end participation in the enhancement program before it’s scheduled to end in September.

“The federal unemployment enhancement made sense when government mandated business shutdowns that left hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents without the opportunity to work. Since virtually all COVID restrictions have now been lifted, and there is incredible demand for labor, there’s diminishing justification for continuing a program that disincentivizes residents from seeking employment,” said Andrew Fitzgerald, BRAC’s senior director of business intelligence. “The weekly payment, combined with state unemployment assistance, is currently the equivalent of almost $14 per hour, which is nearly median individual income in the state. In other words, one can be in the middle of the pack in terms of earnings by not working.”