Latest Weather Blog
Lawmaker proposes legislative pay hike
BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers would see their salaries nearly quadruple under a pre-filed bill that would implement across-the board increases.
HB149, authored by State Rep. Joseph Marino (Ind.), would set a new base salary of $60,000 for members of the House and Senate. That compares with the current salary of $16,800 a year.
The amount lawmakers take home is generally more than double the actual current salary and includes per diem compensation (paid for each day of legislative work, in addition to their salary). Most lawmakers make more than $40,000 per year in total for their work as part-time legislators.
HB149, filed on Monday, would also hike the annual salary for the president of the Senate and speaker of the House from $32,000 to $114,000, and increase pay for the president pro tempore of the Senate and the speaker pro tempore of the House from $24,500 to $87,400.
Increases would take effect in January 2024.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sources: State Police blocks ex-leader's son from getting coveted new job following...
-
Police: Drug dealer dumped Nathan Millard's body after he reportedly died from...
-
Teenager accused of killing 11-year-old boy, holding family hostage will stay in...
-
New charges filed in Nathan Millard investigation
-
St. James: Glory, grace & gumbo - Sunday Journal
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover
-
Stadium Golf Tour comes to Baton Rouge
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield