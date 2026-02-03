Law requiring cameras in public special ed classrooms, staff training in crisis prevention takes effect

BATON ROUGE — Special education classrooms across Louisiana are now required to have cameras installed inside, a new law that went into effect over the weekend says.

The law, Act 479, now requires that every public school special education classroom be outfitted with a camera. The law, authored by State Rep. Shane Mack from Livingston Parish, went into effect on Sunday.

The previous law said that parents could request that cameras be installed in their child's self-contained classroom, where all students have IEPs, legal documentation that outlines a student's specific educational needs, among parents, students and teachers.

The cameras must record both audio and video, the law requires. If the camera is out of operation for more than two consecutive school days, a notice must be sent to parents.

The law also mandates crisis intervention training for teachers, paraprofessionals and administrators.

Under the new law, the use of physical restraints on a student is permitted "when a student's behavior presents a threat of imminent risk of harm to self or others and only as a last resort to protect the safety of self and others." This can only be done in a way "that causes no physical injury to the student," the law's text says.

WBRZ previously reported on the law in July 2025, with proponents of the legislation saying the use of cameras makes sure protocols get followed and children stay safe.