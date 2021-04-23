Law firm firing, additional penalties planned by LSU in wake of Title IX scandal

BATON ROUGE - In the wake of the Title IX scandal, LSU is taking further action to ensure changes are being made on campus.

On Friday, the university terminated its law firm, Taylor Porter, who they have been with for over 80 years. According to LSU board Chair Robert Dampf, the decision was made in part because the firm was addressed as a co-defendant alongside LSU in the lawsuit.

“We regret that our relationship with LSU has ended amid publicly disseminated misinformation and false accusations involving matters over which our ethical obligations to LSU preclude us from correcting and defending,” David Shelby, Taylor Porter’s general counsel, said on Friday night, according to The Advocate.

The university also plans to ban Derrius Guice from all LSU events, and remove his statistics from LSU records. Guice was charged in three separate domestic violence incidents in 2020, and three women accused him of further misconduct in 2016.

Furthermore, the university has a "vote of disapproval" in the works, to signify the Board of Supervisors does not approve of three former members being dishonest about the allegations towards Les Miles in 2013.

Verge Ausberry, an assistant athletic director who failed to report a football player admitting to abusing his girlfriend, will also receive further punishment from the university. Ausberry has already served a 30-day suspension without pay, but many officials thought the punishment was too light.

As additional punishment, he will not be allowed to attend any football games during the 2021-22 football season.

“These are difficult decisions, and the board has tried to work to get it right,” Dampf told The Advocate | The Times-Picayune on Friday night. “We regret some of the actions we’ve had to take. But these are very complicated, fact-specific issues. They take time.”