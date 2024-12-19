Law enforcement still waiting on identification of burned body found in Addis sugarcane field

ADDIS - Officials in West Baton Rouge Parish say a burned body that was found in a fiery field of sugarcane Wednesday belongs to a black male, but they have not yet released the identity because they are waiting on an autopsy report from the coroner.

Sources tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit the victim had a gunshot wound.

WBRZ previously spoke with Troy Canella, the farmer who first saw the fire and then found the body in the field. He said it all happened just before 3 p.m. West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies arrived about an hour later.

The Plaquemine Police Chief Stephen Engolio said that it's highly likely the body is related to a missing person's case out of Iberville Parish.

No positive identification has been made.