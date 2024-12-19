62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Law enforcement still waiting on identification of burned body found in Addis sugarcane field

2 hours 42 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, December 19 2024 Dec 19, 2024 December 19, 2024 11:59 AM December 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ADDIS - Officials in West Baton Rouge Parish say a burned body that was found in a fiery field of sugarcane Wednesday belongs to a black male, but they have not yet released the identity because they are waiting on an autopsy report from the coroner.

Sources tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit the victim had a gunshot wound.

WBRZ previously spoke with Troy Canella, the farmer who first saw the fire and then found the body in the field. He said it all happened just before 3 p.m. West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies arrived about an hour later.

The Plaquemine Police Chief Stephen Engolio said that it's highly likely the body is related to a missing person's case out of Iberville Parish.

Trending News

No positive identification has been made.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days