Law enforcement still looking for missing man, car found abandoned on bridge

VENTRESS - Officials have still not located Larry Tingle after his vehicle was abandoned along the Audubon Bridge on Tuesday.

WBRZ first reported that Pointe Coupee Parish deputies were searching the water and nearby area last week.

Tingle worked at the St. Francisville Inn, which posted about his disappearance and called for people to contact the sheriff's office with any information about him.

As of Sunday evening, he has not been found.