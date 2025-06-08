82°
Latest Weather Blog
Law enforcement still looking for missing man, car found abandoned on bridge
VENTRESS - Officials have still not located Larry Tingle after his vehicle was abandoned along the Audubon Bridge on Tuesday.
WBRZ first reported that Pointe Coupee Parish deputies were searching the water and nearby area last week.
Tingle worked at the St. Francisville Inn, which posted about his disappearance and called for people to contact the sheriff's office with any information about him.
Trending News
As of Sunday evening, he has not been found.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana National Guard rehearsing hurricane response effort in simulated scenario
-
Local Catholics mourn the unexpected death of priest
-
Ascension Parish officials investigating interstate shooting that injured three
-
LSU baseball delays start time of Super Regional Game 2 to 8:06...
-
Man allegedly shot victim in ear during argument