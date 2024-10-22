Law enforcement searching woods outside Clinton after man ran away from traffic stop

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - Law enforcement is searching outside of Clinton for a man who was tasered during a traffic stop and then took off into the woods.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said a deputy spotted a motorcycle traveling erratically around 9 p.m. near the intersection of LA 955 and LA 10. The deputy tried to pull over the vehicle before the motorcyclist tried to turn around and laid down the bike.

Sheriff Jeff Travis said the man was not following the deputy's orders and the deputy deployed their taser. Afterward, the man ran into the woods.

As of 11 p.m., deputies and dogs were out searching the area. The sheriff said deputies are monitoring a nearby neighborhood and asked for anyone who sees something suspicious to call 911 or the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Travis said they do not have the identity of the person they are looking for because the plates on the motorcycle had been switched.