Law enforcement searching for suspect in 2023 killing
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is searching for Andre Weatherspoon, a suspect in the 2023 killing of Tonyetta Loveless — his then-girlfriend.
Authorities posted Weatherspoon's photo on Monday, asking for the public's help in finding him.
In 2023, Loveless was found dead at the Ivy Park Apartments. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Loveless and Weatherspoon were seen fighting the evening she died. Witnesses told deputies they saw Weatherspoon hit the woman and point a gun at her.
Weatherspoon is wanted for second-degree murder and battery of a dating partner.
