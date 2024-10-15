75°
Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on Highway 30 in Geismar early Tuesday morning
GEISMAR - Officials are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 early Tuesday morning that left one person dead.
The crash happened on Highway 30 between LA-3115 and Gateway Drive. Officials said two people were injured and extrication was required for one of the drivers involved. It was later confirmed there was one fatality following the crash.
The extent of the other driver's injuries was not clear.
Highway 30 was closed in both directions while officials worked to manage the crash. Traffic is being diverted at LA-73 and LA-3115.
