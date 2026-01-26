28°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Law enforcement, citizens rescue driver from pickup truck submerged in frigid waters in Catahoula Parish

2 hours 58 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, January 26 2026 Jan 26, 2026 January 26, 2026 6:46 AM January 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JONESVILLE — A Catahoula Parish deputy, a Jonesville Police officer and two citizens rescued the driver of a truck submerged in frigid waters as freezing weather swept across Louisiana, deputies said in a post on Sunday.

The Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office said that a pickup truck drove into Little River in Jonesville, trapping the driver inside. Rescuers could not open the vehicle doors from the outside, but eventually broke their way into the truck. 

The driver was taken to the hospital and treated for hypothermia.

According to deputies, Deputy Mike Carithers and Jonesville Police Officer Cory Hall were involved in the rescue. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days