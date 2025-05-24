70°
Law enforcement, athletes carry torch as Special Olympics take place at Southeastern University

By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - On Friday night, the Flame of Hope was carried by members of law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes who will compete in the Louisiana Summer Games at Southeastern Louisiana University.

More than 500 athletes and coaches will participate.

