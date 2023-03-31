66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Late-night fire at abandoned mobile home prompts huge response in Denham Springs neighborhood

Thursday, March 30 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

DENAHM SPRINGS - First responders swarmed a trailer park in Livingston Parish after an abandoned home reportedly burst into flames late Thursday night. 

The fire was first reported around 10 p.m. on Caliente Avenue. The neighborhood lies off Vincent Avenue, south of I-12. Officials with Fire District 5 told WBRZ it appeared squatters had been living on the property, which had no electricity or water. 

It did not appear that anyone was seriously hurt.

Crews were still on the scene well past 11 p.m. Thursday. 

It's still unclear what caused the fire.

