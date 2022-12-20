Last minute shopper? Local toy store ready for holiday rush

BATON ROUGE - It's been non-stop stocking for Victoria's Toy Station on Government Street as they're gearing up for the holiday rush.

With Christmas just days away, the toy shop has already sold out hundreds of items, but shelves are still covered with toys for every child.

Katie Shoriak, the owner of Victoria's Toy Station, says this has been a great year with everyone wanting to shop local.

"We're seeing a lot of people buy outdoor things, dolls, we have lots of things for babies, Christmas pajamas, stuffed animals, and our new puppets that are so fun."

The toy shop also offers gift wrapping for those who may be in a hurry.

"We started in 1984 and my mom had this vision for gift wrap and we have stayed true to that," Shoriak said. "We gift wrap for free and you can get it done while you wait or you can leave it and we'll come back and pick it up."

And if you're still short on time, you can call the store, tell them who you are buying for and what age they are, and the staff will even pick a gift out for you.

You can still shop online on their website, too, just in time for Christmas.