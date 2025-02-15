72°
Larry Selders wins East Baton Rouge state senate race
BATON ROUGE - State Representative Larry Selders won the race for the District 14 Senate race on Saturday.
Selders won with over 60% of the vote, defeating fellow Democrats in Black Business Bureau of Baton Rouge founder Quentin Anthony Anderson and former Board of Elementary and Secondary Education member Carolyn Hill.
The seat became vacant as Cleo Fields was elected in November to serve as the U.S. Representative for the newly redrawn 6th Congressional District.
Republican Brach Myers also defeated Jesse Regan in Lafayette for the District 23 Senate race. According to the Secretary of State's office, Selders can take office on March 3 after noon.
