Large police presence reported at Siegen bank due to 'suspicious package' found outside building

Thursday, September 05 2024 11:31 AM
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A large police presence was reported outside the Capital One on Siegen Lane after employees found a suspicious package just outside. 

Law enforcement said employees found a package hanging out of one of the air vents outside the building at the corner of Industriplex and Siegen. 

A large police presence was reported as officials worked to determine what was inside of the box. The scene was determined to be clear and no danger was reported.

