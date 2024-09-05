78°
Latest Weather Blog
Large police presence reported at Siegen bank due to 'suspicious package' found outside building
BATON ROUGE - A large police presence was reported outside the Capital One on Siegen Lane after employees found a suspicious package just outside.
Law enforcement said employees found a package hanging out of one of the air vents outside the building at the corner of Industriplex and Siegen.
Trending News
A large police presence was reported as officials worked to determine what was inside of the box. The scene was determined to be clear and no danger was reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Indiana woman accused of indecent behavior with, solicitation of 12-year-old arrested in...
-
Suspect wanted after fire at Seventh Ward Elementary; temporary building considered total...
-
False River drawdown continues to help with the lake's health
-
New Roads appoints third police chief since January
-
Neighbors complain about activities involving youth group home in Glen Oaks
Sports Video
-
John Emery Jr. will not play sixth, final season as Tiger after...
-
LSU's defense improved, but the offense couldn't finish the job against USC
-
LSU football loses 27-20 to USC in season opener
-
Tigers arrive for season-opener against USC
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins