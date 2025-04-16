80°
Large police presence expected in Pierre Part for Assumption Sheriff's Office training activity

3 hours 2 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, April 16 2025 Apr 16, 2025 April 16, 2025 1:02 PM April 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PIERRE PART - A large police presence is expected Wednesday afternoon near Pierre Part Elementary School while the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office conducts a trainer exercise. 

There will be a S.W.A.T. training exercise at the Pierre Part Fire House behind the New Pierre Part Fire Department building next to Pierre Part Elementary. 

During the training exercise, members of the public may hear loud bangs in the area. The bangs are related to the training exercise happening from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. 

