Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Large emergency response blocking Perkins Road near Broussard Street after fire

1 hour 57 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, February 21 2024 Feb 21, 2024 February 21, 2024 9:52 PM February 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A large emergency response due to a fire is blocking Perkins Road near Broussard Street.

According to officials at the scene, the fire is under control and there are no injuries. Officials are working to determine a cause.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.

