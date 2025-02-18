LaPlace teenager brings younger cousin to armed robbery

LAPLACE - Two teenage cousins were arrested for an armed robbery of two small children that happened on Feb. 15.

St. John the Baptist Sheriff's deputies said the armed robbery happened in Greenwood Park in LaPlace that afternoon. A father reported that three men approached his young children, aged 11 and 7, and stole their bikes while pointing a gun at them.

That night, a deputy noticed one of the suspects, later identified as 19-year-old Johnte Tuco, sitting on one of the bikes that had been taken. Deputies approached him and he attempted to flee but was arrested.

A 16-year-old, Tuco's younger cousin, was also arrested and charged.

Both teenagers were arrested for armed robbery with a firearm. Tuco also faces one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and is in the parish jail under a $62,500 bond.