62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LaPlace teenager brings younger cousin to armed robbery

2 hours 40 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, February 18 2025 Feb 18, 2025 February 18, 2025 11:03 AM February 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LAPLACE - Two teenage cousins were arrested for an armed robbery of two small children that happened on Feb. 15. 

St. John the Baptist Sheriff's deputies said the armed robbery happened in Greenwood Park in LaPlace that afternoon. A father reported that three men approached his young children, aged 11 and 7, and stole their bikes while pointing a gun at them. 

That night, a deputy noticed one of the suspects, later identified as 19-year-old Johnte Tuco, sitting on one of the bikes that had been taken. Deputies approached him and he attempted to flee but was arrested. 

A 16-year-old, Tuco's younger cousin, was also arrested and charged. 

Trending News

Both teenagers were arrested for armed robbery with a firearm. Tuco also faces one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and is in the parish jail under a $62,500 bond. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days