Lane shift on I-10 West pushed back to Friday; delayed by cold weather

BATON ROUGE - Plans for a lane shift on the interstate have been pushed back to the end of the week because of weather delays, DOTD says.

Phase two of the I-10 widening project began this week with planned overnight lane closures between South Acadian Throughway and Louise Street. During those nightly closures, crews were supposed to install concrete barriers and re-stripe the westbound lanes to become more narrow.

On Tuesday those plans fell through because of the chilly weather.

"They missed a day because it was cold. So they weren't able to get all that they wanted to get done," said Rodney Mallett, a spokesman for DOTD.

Instead, the closure planned for Tuesday night will occur Wednesday, Nov. 29. Starting at 7 p.m., one lane will be closed on I-10 West from South Acadian to Louise Street.

Another lane will be shut down around 10 p.m., leaving only one lane open to drivers until 5 a.m. Thursday morning. The same closures will take place Thursday night. By Friday morning, the lane shift will make its debut.

More overnight lane closures can be expected between Essen and College on I-10 and I-12 West Thursday for work on the College Drive flyover ramp. Between the two major ongoing projects, drivers will have to dodge through multiple construction sites for the next few weeks.

Mallett says part of the reason the work is being done at night is to avoid causing additional delays during peak traffic hours.

"We're doing what we can to mitigate traffic but still get the project done," Mallet said.

Most of the overnight closures are planned between Nov. 29 and Dec. 8, but just like with any other construction project, the weather could pose a threat to progress.

"A lot of that is going to be weather-dependent because it looks like we may get some rain that's coming in," Mallett said.

You can find a list of updated lane closures here.