Lane reopened along I-12 West between Juban and Millerville

BATON ROUGE - After an over 4-hour long unexpected lane closure between Juban Road and Millerville Road on I-12 West, Friday morning, the lane has reopened as of 10 a.m., according to DOTD.

Despite the lane reopening, area traffic is still congested.

The traffic congestion was due to a closure of the left lane from I-12 West's Juban Road exit to its Millerville Road exit.

The lane was closed for road construction, and though it was expected to reopen at 5 a.m., concrete that was laid earlier this morning took longer than expected to dry.

The concrete appeared safe to drive on shortly before 10 a.m., and the left lane was finally reopened.

