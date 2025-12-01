55°
Latest Weather Blog
Lane Kiffin wastes no time finding hot yoga studio after being named LSU head football coach
BATON ROUGE — Lane Kiffin wasted no time in finding a place in Baton Rouge to do hot yoga after being named LSU's newest head football coach.
Kiffin, the former Ole Miss coach who caused waves after he departed from Oxford over the weekend, went to Yogalates Fitness Studio for a Monday morning workout.
"But first, Yoglates! Starting Day 1 off right with a hot and sweaty workout!" the Perkins Road studio said on its Facebook page, posting a photo of Kiffin with yoga instructors.
Kiffin frequented hot yoga in Oxford and on the road while coaching the Rebels, USA Today reported.
Trending News
The new Tigers football coach will be formally introduced by LSU at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Restaurant owner says theft of flowers showed the best and worst in...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes of I-10 westbound blocked past College Drive...
-
Lane Kiffin hire sparks excitement among LSU fans
-
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony celebrates holidays with variety of musical...
-
2une In Previews: Jefferson United Methodist Church's Christmas play depicts nativity in...
Sports Video
-
Lane Kiffin to hold Monday press conference at LSU, tune in for...
-
Faulk to be introduced as Southern football coach on Monday
-
REPORT: Florida hires Tulane's Jon Sumrall to be next Gator head coach
-
Southern upsets Grambling in Bayou Classic
-
LSU gives up late touchdown in loss to Oklahoma