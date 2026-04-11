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Lane Kiffin speaks at LSU's Coaches Clinic

3 hours 14 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 April 10, 2026 9:01 PM April 10, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge's two new head college football coaches, Lane Kiffin and Marshall Faulk, teamed up to speak at LSU's annual Coaches Clinic. Kiffin himself spoke for more than 35 minutes about a variety of topics.

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One of those topics was Monte Kiffin, Super Bowl winning defensive coordinator and Lane's father.

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