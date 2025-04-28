Lane closures set across three nights so road crews can hang signs for new College Drive exits

BATON ROUGE — With a new traffic pattern in place at Interstate 10's westbound College Drive exit, state highway workers will take the next three nights to hang new signs.

The right westbound lane just past the I-10/I-12 split will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

During the overnight hours Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the left lanes will be closed between Bluebonnet Boulevard and the 10-12 split.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently reconfigured westbound exits to College Drive from I-10 and I-12 to eliminate the need for some motorists to cross several lanes of traffic.