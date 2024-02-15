Landry spokeswoman: With pandemic over, there's no need for Louisiana to join summer food program

BATON ROUGE — Don't look for Gov. Jeff Landry to make a last-minute decision to have Louisiana participate in a summer feeding program targeting the poor.

Landry's spokeswoman, Kate Kelly, said in an email to WBRZ on Thursday that there is no need to continue a pandemic-era addition to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The deadline for Louisiana to opt-in is Thursday.

"The pandemic is over," Kelly wrote. "Louisiana already administers robust social safety net programs including SNAP, TANF, as well as the Child Nutrition Programs—including the USDA Summer Food Service Program, the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program, the Seamless Summer Option, and WIC. This year, the Summer Food Service Program will offer meals-to-go. Under these numerous programs, every child will be able to receive the meals they need throughout the summer.”

Thirty-five states have opted in to the summer Electronic Benefits Transfer effort under SNAP would give each family $40 a month per child. Each of the 15 states that have rejected the funding are led by Republicans, prompting claims that their refusal is based on politics.

U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, a Democrat from New Orleans, said Wednesday the state should accept the money.

"They should not find a reason to be partisan when it comes to providing for our young, [vulnerable] people," Carter said. "We should not play politics at a national level to make a point on the party side, not when it comes to children."