Landry names new head of Louisiana State Police

NEW ORLEANS - Governor-elect Jeff Landry has named a new leader for the Louisiana State Police.

The new Superintendent of State Police will be Robert Hodges, a 28-year veteran of the department.

Hodges has recently served as Region II Command Inspector, based in Breaux Bridge.

Hodges is a native of New Orleans and a graduate of LSU. He succeeds Col. Lamar Davis, who will retire in January.

Landry framed the search for his selection as a top priority and one that was scrutinized by his transition team.

"Our men and women in the state police have done unbelievably great work," he said. "Through transparency and the right leadership, our troopers can stay focused on their mission, build public trust and achieve lasting improvements."

Maj. Frank Besson, a 24-year veteran of LSP, will serve as the next Chief of Staff. Additional senior officials will be:

-Lt. Col. Joseph Hasselbeck III, Current Deputy Superintendent of LSP Patrol

-Lt. Col. Treone Williams-Larvadain, Current Deputy Superintendent of the LSP Bureau of Investigations

-Maj. Cordell Williams, Appointed to Deputy Superintendent of LSP Support

-Lt. Col. Greg Graphia, Current Dep. Superintendent - Chief Administrative Officer

Landry also named his choices for deputy leadership posts at LSP and appointments to posts of State Fire Marshal and Louisiana Adjutant General.

The announcements were made at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Following the announcement of the new superintendent, incoming Attorney General Liz Murrill named Ed O'Callahan to conduct "an in-depth review of the practices and operations of the LSP."

Murrill said a top-to-bottom assessment of the agency would help the department achieve lasting improvements, noting that other inquiries are already underway and that this new review would run concurrent to them.

A federal probe was launched in 2022 following a series of reports by the WBRZ Investigative Unit detailing misconduct within the agency.

O'Callahan is a former U.S. Dept. of Justice attorney who has been in private practice since leaving a post he held during the Trump Administration.

Hodges (left) and O'Callahan