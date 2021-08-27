Lamar-Dixon Expo Center taking in horses, cattle ahead of Ida

Ascension Parish officials announced Friday that the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center will begin sheltering cows and horses ahead of Ida's projected landfall in Louisiana.

Parish residents who need to shelter cattle can bring them to the expo center and have them stabled for no charge. Arrangements and reservations should be made ahead of time by calling 225-450-1009.

The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales.

