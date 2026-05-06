80°
Latest Weather Blog
LaHouse tells residents to prepare roofs, have emergency bags packed ahead of 2026 hurricane season
BATON ROUGE — Ahead of the 2026 hurricane season, which officially starts June 1, state and local officials are participating in Hurricane Preparedness Week.
Abigail Whitam with 2une In visited LaHouse on LSU’s campus to learn how to prepare your home in the event of severe weather.
They told her that it’s important to make sure your roof is prepared, as well as to make sure none of the shingles are lifted. This will keep water from entering the home.
Trending News
It is also important to have an emergency bag packed and ready in the event you need to leave quickly. Things to include are non-perishable food items, water, clothing, important documents and important medications.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LaHouse tells residents to prepare roofs, have emergency bags packed ahead of...
-
GOHSEP leaders urge citizens to download Get A Game Plan app during...
-
Inside the cruise ship at the center of a rare hantavirus outbreak
-
2une In Previews: Manship Theatre hosting Mother's Day tribute concert
-
Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
Sports Video
-
Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
-
Olympian, Heisman winner among 4 former LSU Tigers who attended 2026 Met...
-
LSU baseball pounds out 16 hits in big win over Wave
-
LSU's Zac Cowan earns SEC Pitcher of the Week
-
Southern Jaguar softball seeking championship at the end of historic season