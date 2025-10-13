84°
Latest Weather Blog
Lafayette resident struck and killed by car in Tangipahoa Parish
HAMMOND - A Lafayette resident was struck and killed by a car in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning.
Dentreal A. Mouton, 24, was struck by a vehicle while walking in the left lane on I-12 near La. 1249 in Tangipahoa Parish around 1:20 a.m., according to Louisiana State Police.
Mouton was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver was uninjured.
Trending News
State Police are still investigating.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George firefighter makes furry rescue as he helps kitten from tree
-
2une In Previews: Clutch for a Cause raising money for healthcare in...
-
Southern University Jazz Ensemble performing with famous jazz trombonist during Jazz Concert...
-
2une In: One week after courthouse shooting, Iberville Deputy Charles Riley honored...
-
East Feliciana voters decide tax for public health unit, with excess to...