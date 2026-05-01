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Lafayette principal placed on leave after Boosie visits school earlier in week, reports say
LAFAYETTE — A Lafayette high school principal has been placed on leave after the rapper Boosie visited the school earlier in the week, The Acadiana Advocate reports.
Northside High School Principal James Rollins was placed on administrative leave after Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, visited the school on Wednesday afternoon with State Rep. Tehmi Chassion. This happened without district approval and violated Lafayette Parish School System policy, the paper reported.
Boosie also met with other local officials during his visit to the city, promoting a music event at the Cajundome.
The school system has not confirmed a connection between the rapper’s appearance and Rollins’ leave.
WBRZ has covered the rapper's frequent legal troubles, including a January sentencing for gun charges. Boosie also came under fire from the Louisiana Department of Justice for false advertising related to a memorial scholarship fund for Caleb Wilson, a Southern University student who died in a hazing ritual.
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