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Developer of St. Francisville data center says it sold $3.25 billion in bonds to help fund project
ST. FRANCISVILLE — Hut 8's multi-billion-dollar data center being built in West Feliciana Parish will be partially funded by $3.25 billion in bonds sold by the company.
On Thursday, Hut 8 said that it issued the bonds through a subsidiary of the company, which a spokesperson says will help reimburse the company for investments made into the $12 billion project.
The bond offering closed Thursday, with the notes having a 6.192% per annum interest rate that will mature in 2042.
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The 611-acre facility broke ground outside of St. Francisville in September and will allow AI company Anthropic to use the facility. According to West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard, the project is expected to create about 1,500 construction jobs and about 100 permanent jobs upon completion.
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