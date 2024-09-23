LaDOTD warns of scammers sending fake toll payment links to residents

LEEVILLE — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has warned residents of an ongoing scam where scammers are using text messages to falsely represent a tolling agency and make false claims that a toll payment is due.

GeauxPass, Louisiana’s statewide toll system, was subject to the nationwide “smishing” scam, LaDOTD said. The scam link will be listed as geaupass.net, while the real link is www.geauxpass.com.

The fake text messages direct recipients to an unaffiliated website, where they are asked to provide personal and financial information to settle alleged balances. GeauxPass will never ask for personal information via text, DOTD said.

To avoid scams like this in the future, DOTD advises residents to check domain names carefully, not to log in if anything feels suspicious and delete any scam-related texts.

If you clicked any link or provided your information, DOTD says to take efforts to secure your personal information and financial accounts.