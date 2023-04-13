La. Wildlife and Fisheries boss implicated in bribery investigation, report says

Jack Montoucet

LAFAYETTE - The head of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was implicated in an apparent kickback scheme involving a contract the agency signed with a private contractor, according to a report from The Advocate.

The report says that LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet is believed to have signed that contract in October 2021.

The allegations emerged this week after Dusty Guidry, who was appointed by Governor Edwards to the LDWF Commission, pleaded guilty to bribery-related charges in Lafayette. Two of those counts stemmed from claims that Guidry would refer accused criminals in the Lafayette DA's office to specific private companies where the defendants would pay for classes in exchange for having their charges dismissed, and a portion of that money would go back to Guidry.

Court documents also said Guidry conspired with a high-ranking LDWF official on a similar scheme that involved sending contracts to a specific company that would handle hunting and boating licenses and resolve legal violations. Court documents alleged that official would receive kickbacks upon their retirement and also get an ATV worth roughly $14,000.

New documents released this week appeared to link Montoucet to the scheme, according to The Advocate. Montoucet, 75, earns about $125,000 in his role as LDWF secretary, which is appointed by the governor.

Guidry allegedly pocketed about $89,000 himself. He previously worked in the East Baton Rouge DA's office, and resigned from his role there following his arrest on drug charges in 2021.