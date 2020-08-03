La. sheriff's deputy accused of rape, arrested in Grant Parish

DRY PRONG - A now-former sheriff's deputy with the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office was arrested on rape allegations Monday.

According to Louisiana State Police, Bobby Aaron Dykes, 23, was booked into the Grant Parish Detention Center on a charge of second-degree rape.

State police said they began investigating a complaint filed against Dykes in late July. Investigators said the attack happened while Dykes was off duty.

Dykes is no longer employed with the sheriff's office, according to a state police news release.

Dykes's mugshot and further details about the crime were not immediately available.