La school officials hope to vote on, name next state superintendent, Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - The COVID-19 health crisis may have forced Louisiana's top school board to adjust certain aspects of its process of choosing a new state superintendent of education, but officials have taken measures to ensure the pandemic didn't completely hamstring the ultimate goal.

On Wednesday, the board hopes to choose from its top three candidates, Cade Brumley, Jessica Baghian, and Lonnie Luce, and name one of them as the new superintendent.

But, according to The Advocate, as of Tuesday night, only hours before the voting process would begin, there were doubts as to which one of the candidates would be able to garner enough support to land the job.

Brumley, superintendent of public schools in Jefferson Parish, will most likely be backed by three members of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education as well as superintendents, school board members and teacher unions.

Baghian, assistant state superintendent of education and former lieutenant to former state Superintendent of Education John White, has the support of advocates for public school changes, a group that's dominated education debates for the past 20 years.

Luce, who once served as superintendent of St. James Parish schools, is touted by backers as a compromise choice, with a record that includes time in both both traditional and charter schools.

The other two finalists are Heather Poole, 46, executive vice chancellor of Central Louisiana Community College in Alexandria and Paul Vallas, 66, former superintendent of the Recovery School District.

Baghian and Brumley were expected to be the leading contenders for the job.

But on Tuesday, sources told reporters that unofficial headcounts showed none of the contenders with the minimum eight votes needed, which could change after a round of public votes begins shortly after 9 a.m.

Some feel that if neither Baghian nor Brumley can get the needed eight votes, BESE should appoint Luce, who is superintendent of a group that oversees seven charter schools in five parishes in addition to his experience as a traditional superintendent.

But Baghian's camp isn't likely to be easily persuaded into getting on board with this decision.

Another possibility is that, once the balloting begins, one or two BESE members could decide the issue by switching sides in the interest of resolving the impasse.

At this point, the process of choosing the next superintendent has continued for four months and though it's expected to soon reach a conclusion, more challenges have been brought into the mix.