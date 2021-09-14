La. reports 121 COVID deaths Tuesday, nearly double Monday's single-day toll

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana reported another 121 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, nearly double the single-day total reported a day earlier.

The latest deaths come as the state also reports a lower hospitalization rate in recent weeks, down to 1,612 as of Tuesday. However, that declining number of patients statewide has been accompanied by a heightened death rate, with Louisiana reporting record-breaking, single-day death tolls last month.

The state Department of Health last reported 64 additional deaths on Monday. As of Tuesday, the state has confirmed 13,241 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Louisiana also reported another 2,200 cases that day, with a positivity rate of about 9.31 percent in new tests.