LA Highway 1 closed in White Castle due to 18-wheeler crash

WHITE CASTLE - LA Highway 1 was closed due to an 18-wheeler crash on Sunday morning at the intersection of LA Highway 1 and LA Highway 69, according to Iberville Parish government officials.

Both directions of LA Highway 1 are currently closed, and officials are asking travelers to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

The single-vehicle crash left the 18-wheeler on its side. The driver's condition is not known at this time.

The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public, according to the government officials.